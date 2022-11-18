Hedwig and the Angry Inch’s Legacy Surprises Even Its Own Creators

Composer Stephen Trask, musical director Justin Craig, Tony Award winner and Grammy-nominated star Lena Hall, and Emmy-winning actor and Broadway star Darren Criss joined us at this year’s Vulture Festival for an evening of storytelling and song to celebrate Hedwig and the Angry Inch’s 24th anniversary. But first, they came by our infamous Vulture Spot video studio to talk to host Jay Jurden about the relevance of a musical that definitely doesn’t feel like it was written a whole Gen Z person’s lifetime ago and certainly wasn’t expected to be the megahit it is today.