Studio Ghibli Teases Lucasfilm Collaboration

Despite the studio announcing its final film with creator Hayao Miyazaki, Studio Ghibli isn’t slowing down with its other projects. Studio Ghibli teased a potential collaboration with Lucasfilm on Twitter by posting a video with both companies’ logos. The details are slim; there’s no hint as to what kind of project they could possibly be working on. Lucasfilm has collaborated with seven anime studios in the past with Star Wars: Visions, and there are plenty of Star Wars projects floating in the galaxy far, far away, like Andor, The Acolyte, The Mandalorian, and The Book of Boba Fett. Could there be an anime-inspired Star Wars show or film in the works? Baby Yoda would be very cute as an anime character but the Nickelodeon/Disney Channel child in my heart hopes for a “Jimmy/Timmy Power Hour,” “That’s So Sweet Life of Hannah Montana” collaboration between the two studios. Totoro would definitely be the new overlord of all the Porgs on Ahch-To.