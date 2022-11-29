It’s a-Here, Mario!

Just when you thought you recovered from Harry Styles’s accent in Don’t Worry Darling, you’re slapped in the ear by Chris Pratt’s Mario, who sounds less like a cheerful little Italian plumber and more like if Bradley Cooper did a lazy guest stint on Robot Chicken playing Rocket Raccoon on space quaaludes. “Mush-rum king-dim, heah we come,” he said in the first Super Mario Bros. Movie teaser, below, as he ran off into the candy-colored abyss. The animation itself on the upcoming Illumination film is darling — Mario looks like a squishy little dumpling of a hero — but the confounding, dull voice coming from under his mustache simply doesn’t match up.

What’s good about the video-game adaptation’s new trailer, which debuted during a Nintendo livestream? Well, Jack Black seems like he’s having a blast as Bowser, the penguins have a major(ly adorable) role, and Luigi will be in his element: getting scared shitless in a big spooky house. We also see Donkey Kong fight Mario in a Smash Bros. coliseum, Anya Taylor-Joy’s Princess Peach and her Fire Peach variant, and some racing on the Rainbow Road. The Super Mario Bros. Movie premieres April 7, giving them more than enough time to make some major changes. Sonic gets it.