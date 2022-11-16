SZA Puts Fans on Alert, Announces New Album S.O.S

She’s coming. Photo: SZA/YouTube

Sound the sirens and flash the lights: A new SZA album is on the way. Sure, we’ve known that for years, but now, it has a name. SZA revealed in a new Billboard cover story that her second album would be called S.O.S — and it’s set to come out before the end of the year, in December. SZA said later that she hasn’t turned in the album, and is “currently stressed” about her deadline. But after years of waiting for her follow-up to 2017’s breakout Ctrl, the pieces seem to be in place for a new album. The R&B singer-songwriter dropped her long-teased TikTok hit “Shirt” a few weeks ago, then followed that with a teaser clip titled “PSA,” featuring her posing in a ring of green fire as a new song plays. Next, she’s set to promote new music with a Saturday Night Live performance on December 3. Per Billboard, the songs on S.O.S are “captivating,” drawing on surf rock and grunge in parts alongside “her beloved lo-fi beats.” SZA also told the magazine she was less “carefree” during S.O.S. than Ctrl.

SZA has previously criticized her label, Top Dawg Entertainment, for blocking her releases. In 2020, she called TDE “hostile”; earlier this year, she said the label and its president, Punch, delayed the album from a summer release. Punch told Billboard he and SZA are on good terms and chalked the delayed music up to many factors in SZA’s life and business that kept her out of the studio, comparing it to basketball. “You may run off 15 points in a row,” he said. “It has been a lot of starting and stopping and then we finally got into that rhythm.” For her part, SZA took issue with the business focus of an album rollout in the cover story. “I don’t know if chasing after superstardom or whatever I’m supposed to be doing right now is sustainable for me or for anybody,” she said. “I’mma take a good swing at it, and I’mma give ’em my absolute best.”