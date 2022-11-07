Migos’ Takeoff’s Funeral Scheduled For This Weekend

Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Boston Calling Music Festival/2017 Taylor Hill

Just a week after Migos rapper Takeoff had been killed outside of a bowling alley in Houston, Texas, it has been announced that funeral arrangements have been made. According to WSB-TV Atlanta, Takeoff’s, legal name Kirsnick Ball, the funeral will be held this Friday, November 11, at the State Farm Arena at 1 p.m. in Atlanta. There is no word yet on whether or not the funeral will be open to the public. However, Pastor Jesse Curney III from New Mercies Christian Church in Lilburn has been confirmed to be one of the speakers, as he will give the eulogy at the service. While there is currently no official guest list, Drake announced on Instagram stories that his Apollo Theater performance has been rescheduled for him to be able to attend the funeral.

This post will be updated with more information as it develops.