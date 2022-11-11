Offset and Quavo Honored Takeoff in Speeches at His Funeral

Photo: Derek White/Getty Images

Fans, family members, and fellow celebrities gathered to honor Takeoff, born Kirsnick Khari Ball, at his funeral at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Friday. The Migos rapper was fatally shot on November 1 at age 28. His memorial service, which was free and open to the public, featured speeches from his bandmates, Quavo and Offset. Although attendees were asked not to use their phones, short clips have circulated online of Quavo remembering his nephew and Offset praising his once-removed cousin’s flow. Drake, who previously toured with the Migos, also took the stage to speak about his late friend. The service was billed as a celebration of life, and included musical performances from Chlöe Bailey, Justin Bieber, Yolanda Adams, and Byron Cage. During the ceremony, Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens also presented Takeoff’s family with the Phoenix Award, the city’s highest honor. According to a release, many celebrities came to the service to pay their respects, including Gucci Mane, Cardi B, City Girls, YG, Lil Yachty, Cee-Lo Green, Teyana Taylor, Rich the Kid, Russell Simmons, Murda Beatz, and Mustard. In lieu of flowers, mourners have been asked to donate to the Rocket Foundation, a nonprofit established in Takeoff’s honor that will work to prevent gun violence.