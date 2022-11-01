Kid Cudi, YG, and More Honor Takeoff: ‘The Brother Was So Laidback’

As the news of Takeoff’s sudden death broke in the early hours of November 1, the music industry was in disbelief over the loss of the 28-year-old rapper. The youngest member of the Grammy-winning trap group Migos died after being shot and killed at a Houston bowling alley November 1, a rep confirmed to AP News. His uncle and bandmate, Quavo, was present at the bowling alley but was not harmed, according to reports. Friends and fans took to social media to honor Takeoff — whose legal name was Kirshnik Khari Ball — after learning of the deadly event. “This broke my heart 💔,” rapper and fellow Atlanta native Gucci Mane wrote on Instagram. “Rest In Peace @yrntakeoff.”
Tributes poured in from industry veterans Ja Rule and Keri Hilson along with Representative Jamaal Bowman. DJ D-Nice called the news “devastating.” “Someone just destroyed this man’s family,” he wrote. “The brother was so laidback. I’ve never heard anything negative about him. This is truly heartbreaking. 28 years young. Rest peacefully young brother.” Singer and actor Teyana Taylor also struggled to digest the young rapper’s death. “Please tell me this is just a bad dream pleaseeeeeeee I don’t want to believe this lil bro please,” Taylor shared on Instagram. Below, more tributes to Takeoff’s life from Yung Miami, Gucci Mane, Wiz Khalifa, Baby Tate, and more.
This post has been updated throughout.