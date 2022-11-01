Kid Cudi, YG, and More Honor Takeoff: ‘The Brother Was So Laidback’

Takeoff Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

As the news of Takeoff’s sudden death broke in the early hours of November 1, the music industry was in disbelief over the loss of the 28-year-old rapper. The youngest member of the Grammy-winning trap group Migos died after being shot and killed at a Houston bowling alley November 1, a rep confirmed to AP News. His uncle and bandmate, Quavo, was present at the bowling alley but was not harmed, according to reports. Friends and fans took to social media to honor Takeoff — whose legal name was Kirshnik Khari Ball — after learning of the deadly event. “This broke my heart 💔,” rapper and fellow Atlanta native Gucci Mane wrote on Instagram. “Rest In Peace @yrntakeoff.”

Tributes poured in from industry veterans Ja Rule and Keri Hilson along with Representative Jamaal Bowman. DJ D-Nice called the news “devastating.” “Someone just destroyed this man’s family,” he wrote. “The brother was so laidback. I’ve never heard anything negative about him. This is truly heartbreaking. 28 years young. Rest peacefully young brother.” Singer and actor Teyana Taylor also struggled to digest the young rapper’s death. “Please tell me this is just a bad dream pleaseeeeeeee I don’t want to believe this lil bro please,” Taylor shared on Instagram. Below, more tributes to Takeoff’s life from Yung Miami, Gucci Mane, Wiz Khalifa, Baby Tate, and more.

RIP TAKEOFF 😢⛓️🙏🏾 — yg (@YG) November 1, 2022

RIP Takeoff — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) November 1, 2022

Rip take. Delete all footage and people talkin about it so it doesn’t exist — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) November 1, 2022

RIP Takeoff 💔💔💔

my heart is broken — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) November 1, 2022

rest in peace, Takeoff. i cannot wrap my brain around this one. 💔🕊 — CHIKA 🌪 (@oranicuhh) November 1, 2022

RIP TAKEOFF 😞 — RAULEETO (@rauwalejandro) November 1, 2022

Damn takeoff 💔💔💔 — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) November 1, 2022

Rest In Peace, @1YoungTakeoff. Healing love to your brothers, family, & friends. 💔 #gonetoosoon — Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) November 1, 2022

This is so sad. Wow! 💔💔 over what?? May God cover everyone who is in pain. These senseless acts have got to end. So so sad — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 1, 2022

RIP TAKE , DAMN LIL BRO 😢🙏🏾💔👑💐 — MADE-IT (@MikeWiLLMadeIt) November 1, 2022

Rest In Peace Takeoff 🕊💔 pic.twitter.com/7BFOq8qE8Q — 4444444 (@Jxmmi) November 1, 2022

I don’t wanna be saying Rest In Peace Takeoff right now man what the hell!!!! — mani pedi 💅🦶 (@imbabytate) November 1, 2022

RIP TAKEOFF A SENSELESS AND UNBELIEVABLE LOSS — SOUL GLO (@soulglophl) November 1, 2022

extremely important music

thank you for what you gave us and rest in power takeoff 💜 pic.twitter.com/Me5CnMcldT — pg baby rmx out now (@redveil) November 1, 2022

Rest in peace to takeoff I just spoke to him too … I’m in shock right now, I can’t believe it. I pray to god it’s fake. This shit just isn’t fair bro wtf — adin (@adinross) November 1, 2022

do y'all not realize these niggas changed the whole cadence of rap when they came out? rip Takeoff. this man has been staying out the way, keeping it minimal, and minding his own buisiness since the beginning. If that's not enough to be left alone, then idk. — FEO (@UglyGod) November 1, 2022

not takeoff! 😞 RIP 🕊️ — aj (@ajtracey) November 1, 2022

Nawfisde patna gone way to soon… we was just at magic and Kevin hart show together. This beyond unreal. 😞 #gwinnettLegend #take — Bow Wow (@smoss) November 1, 2022

He was 28. Takeoff, the then-kid who convinced his uncle (Quavo) to start rapping then helped change the flow of rap. The undisputed best rapper in Migos (his uncle told me so himself just a few months ago). What a loss. — Jewel Wicker (@jewelwickershow) November 1, 2022

I remember @1YoungTakeoff being a very down to earth, cool dude. Cant believe I’m having to say this again about another young black star being killed for no reason, something really has to change in the industry, it’s sickening how easy & often people are dying. RIP Takeoff pic.twitter.com/VBguVkzBJ7 — Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) November 1, 2022

Sending our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Takeoff 🙏🏾 — Def Jam Recordings (@defjam) November 1, 2022

Sending love to Takeoff’s loved ones.



I’m tired of seeing young Black men die. 💔 — Jamaal Bowman Ed.D (@JamaalBowmanNY) November 1, 2022

#Takeoff, I mourn that such frivolous violence has ended your life. My heart goes out to Takeoff’s family and to all who are devastated by his death. We have a lot of work to do in transforming the culture of violence into a culture of community awareness and care. pic.twitter.com/dEu6nsGauC — Be A King (@BerniceKing) November 1, 2022

I want to see more Black men with grey hair. Growing older and wiser. I’m heartbroken at the continuous need for us to post “Rest In Peace” because violence has taken another one of us. But here we are, sleep well, Takeoff. https://t.co/g0vGFzR7fO — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) November 1, 2022

This post has been updated throughout.