Migos Rapper Takeoff Reportedly Shot and Killed at 28

Photo: AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, was fatally shot at a party early November 1 at a bowling alley in Houston, according to reports in Rolling Stone and TMZ. Takeoff, whose legal name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28. Two others were wounded during the shooting but are reportedly expected to survive. Police did not confirm Ball’s name. Quavo, a member of Migos and Ball’s uncle, was also present at the bowling alley. He was not harmed, per reports.

It appears that the Houston Police Department tweeted about the incident, albeit without naming Ball, posting around 4 a.m., “Downtown officers are on a shooting at 1200 Polk. One victim was found deceased upon arrival. #hounews.” About two hours later, the department posted, “UPDATE: 2 other victims taken in private vehicles to hospitals. Media partners: We are not releasing an identity of the deceased victim until his family is notified & ID verified by Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.” Vulture has reached out for confirmation.

