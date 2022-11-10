Lydia Tár Enters Her Next Era With a Surprise New Single and Music Video

Lydia Tár stans (better known as the SweeTártz), you’re in luck! The queen has dropped a new single and accompanying music video; is this a new era for the Queen of the Orchestra? The moody track is not the most dynamic in the famed conductor and composer’s catalogue and instead recalls the Icelandic tradition of her contemporaries like the Oscar-winning Hildur Guðnadóttir. Given the drama that has dominated any discussion of Tár’s life in recent years — as well as the biopic starring Cate Blanchett that recently came out to much acclaim — this music could signal a step in a more ennui-filled direction for Tár. The music video follows suit, mainly composed of faces and shot behind and beneath what appears to be water — but we’ll leave the discovery of any of Tár’s potential Easter eggs up to SweeTártz Twitter and Reddit threads.

