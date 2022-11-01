See Taylor Swift Earlier Than Midnight on the Eras Tour

Swift on the Reputation tour in 2018. Photo: Jun Sato/TAS18/Getty Images

Now that you’ve met her at midnight, how about on tour? Taylor Swift will be spending a lot of midnights on the road in 2023, she told fans on Good Morning America on Tuesday morning instead of the assumed 3 a.m. announcement last week. Swift is set to tour stadiums in the U.S. for the first time since her 2018 Reputation outing with her newly announced Eras Tour, “a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!),” with international dates coming soon. She has a whole slew of openers included in the lineup — depending on where you live, your Eras Tour may include Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, HAIM, GAYLE, Gracie Abrams, or OWENN (shout-out to Paramore, Bridgers, and Abrams for somehow being the only ones not to have fun with capitalization in their names). The tour kicks off March 18 in Glendale, Arizona (famously not the land of the Kardashians, so Swift is safe there), and ends August 5 in sunny L.A.

I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!https://t.co/KFuqvrhSGo pic.twitter.com/eVyTcuW8sK — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 1, 2022

She originally planned two Lover Fest performances in 2020, behind her seventh album, but canceled those because of the pandemic. That makes the Eras tour Swift’s first run of shows in four albums: Lover, her 2020 surprises folklore and evermore, and Midnights, something the tour announcement alludes to with photos of her throughout her career. She also has two rerecorded albums to promote, Red and Fearless — and, hey, that ten-minute “All Too Well” is going to make a hell of an encore.