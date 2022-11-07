Taylor Swift Has Even More Jack Antonoff for You

If you came away from Midnights with an appetite for more Jack Antonoff that not even the 3 a.m. edition could sate, how about this? Taylor Swift dropped yet another Antonoff collaboration, a remix of hit single “Anti-Hero” by his band Bleachers. (Somehow, across the pair’s eight years and five albums of work, this is the first time Swift has worked with Bleachers.) The track, available for purchase on Swift’s website (and definitely not reuploaded on YouTube), features even more of Antonoff’s beloved ’80s synths along with background vocals and a new verse in which he trades “sexy baby” for “art bro.” (But unlike Swift’s “sexy baby,” this sounds like it could have some real-life inspiration: “Too hurt to hang out, talking shit about your famous baby / Pierced through the heart of ’90s guilt,” Antonoff sings, setting off conspiracies.) Swift cheekily acknowledged “art bro” in a tweet sharing the remix, writing, “Jack’s version of ‘sexy baby’ is ‘art bro’ and we sincerely hope it confuses just as many people.” It’s him. Hi! He’s the problem. It’s him.

Jack’s version of ‘sexy baby’ is ‘art bro’ and we sincerely hope it confuses just as many people. Download Anti Hero featuring @bleachersmusic now at https://t.co/WdrCmvMfo8 pic.twitter.com/52TIyZP0hf — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 7, 2022