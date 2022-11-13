The Complete Winners List for the MTV EMAs (Taylor’s Version)

Photo: Dave J Hogan/Getty Imges for MTV

Taylor Swift cleaned up at Rita Ora and Taika Waititi’s Who-ward Show Extravaganza, a.k.a. the MTV European Music Awards. Swift took home Best Artist, as well as Best Video, Best Pop, and Best Longform Video for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version).” First the Tribeca Film Festival, and now this! The Sadie Sink/Dylan O’Brien-starring short film took home a fat chunk of hardware, but other artists also went home with awards. Sam Smith and Kim Petras won something called “Video for Good,” and co-host Rita Ora won Best Look “Personal Style.” Presumably Taika Waititi won an untelevised award for “Second Most Important Director in Attendance, After Taylor Swift.” The complete list of winners is below.

Best Song: Nicki Minaj – Super Freaky Girl

Best Video: Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Best Artist: Taylor Swift

Best Collaboration: David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)

Best Live: Harry Styles

Best Pop: Taylor Swift

Best New: SEVENTEEN

Best K-Pop: Lisa

Best Latin: Anitta

Best Electronic: David Guetta

Best Hip Hop: Nicki Minaj

Best Rock: Muse

Best Alternative: Gorillaz

Best R&B: Chlӧe

Best Longform: Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Video For Good: Sam Smith – Unholy (ft. Kim Petras)

Biggest Fans: BTS

Best Push: SEVENTEEN

Best Metaverse Performance: BLACKPINK The Virtual PUBG Mobile

Best Look ‘Personal Style’: Rita Ora

Generation Change: Lina Deshvar, Anna Kutova and Anfisa Yakovina