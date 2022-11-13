The Complete Winners List for the MTV EMAs (Taylor’s Version)

Taylor Swift cleaned up at Rita Ora and Taika Waititi’s Who-ward Show Extravaganza, a.k.a. the MTV European Music Awards. Swift took home Best Artist, as well as Best Video, Best Pop, and Best Longform Video for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version).” First the Tribeca Film Festival, and now this! The Sadie Sink/Dylan O’Brien-starring short film took home a fat chunk of hardware, but other artists also went home with awards. Sam Smith and Kim Petras won something called “Video for Good,” and co-host Rita Ora won Best Look “Personal Style.” Presumably Taika Waititi won an untelevised award for “Second Most Important Director in Attendance, After Taylor Swift.” The complete list of winners is below.
Best Song: Nicki Minaj – Super Freaky Girl
Best Video: Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)
Best Artist: Taylor Swift
Best Collaboration: David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)
Best Live: Harry Styles
Best Pop: Taylor Swift
Best New: SEVENTEEN
Best K-Pop: Lisa
Best Latin: Anitta
Best Electronic: David Guetta
Best Hip Hop: Nicki Minaj
Best Rock: Muse
Best Alternative: Gorillaz
Best R&B: Chlӧe
Best Longform: Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)
Video For Good: Sam Smith – Unholy (ft. Kim Petras)
Biggest Fans: BTS
Best Push: SEVENTEEN
Best Metaverse Performance: BLACKPINK The Virtual PUBG Mobile
Best Look ‘Personal Style’: Rita Ora
Generation Change: Lina Deshvar, Anna Kutova and Anfisa Yakovina