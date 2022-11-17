Ticketmaster Faces Multiple Inquiries After Bungling Taylor Swift Presale

Photo: Kevin Kane/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Ticketmaster is facing increased scrutiny after bungling sales for Taylor Swift’s Eras tour. When the presale began November 15, fans found themselves in virtual lines of thousands — if they were lucky enough to get a Verified Fan presale code — to buy tickets, some of which were significantly marked up. Ticketmaster’s platform eventually crashed, delaying the presale. The general sale has yet to happen; it will be tomorrow morning. Tennessee’s attorney general, Jonathan Skrmetti, announced a consumer-protection and antitrust investigation into Ticketmaster after the failures, citing complaints to his office. “I would hope the company is doing everything it can to make sure the customers, from today forward, have a much smoother and fairer experience,” Skrmetti said during a press conference, per Nashville’s WSMV 4. Multiple members of Congress have also levied renewed criticism against Ticketmaster’s merger with Live Nation.

Ticketmaster addressed the presale issues with a statement on the “historically unprecedented demand” for tickets, thanking fans for being patient. In response to a request for comment on the inquiries into Ticketmaster and Live Nation, a spokesperson directed Vulture to a page titled “The Taylor Swift On Sale Explained.” The page details the presale process for the tickets, focusing on Swift’s popularity. “The biggest venues and artists turn to us because we have the leading ticketing technology in the world — that doesn’t mean it’s perfect, and clearly for Taylor’s on sale it wasn’t,” Ticketmaster said. Greg Maffei, the CEO of Live Nation’s parent company, Liberty Media Corporation, told CNBC he is “sympathetic” to fans but blamed issues on “the massive demand that Taylor Swift has.” He added that Live Nation is “working hard on this.” Both Maffei and Ticketmaster claimed there was enough demand to fill 900 stadiums. “While it’s impossible for everyone to get tickets to these shows, we know we can do more to improve the experience and that’s what we’re focused on,” Ticketmaster said on the page.

Meanwhile, Senator Amy Klobuchar, who chairs a Senate subcommittee on antitrust and consumer protection, sent a letter to the CEO of Live Nation, Michael Rapino, over the concern “that Ticketmaster continues to abuse its market positions.” Klobuchar wrote that she has “serious concerns about the state of competition in the ticketing industry and its harmful impact on consumers,” citing Ticketmaster’s 2010 merger with Live Nation, which she was “skeptical” of at the time. “You said that you were ‘confident this plan will work,’” she wrote to him of hearings over the merger. “It appears that your confidence was misplaced.” Klobuchar requested further answers from Rapino over Ticketmaster’s operations.

Klobuchar’s colleagues in Congress have also spoken out against Ticketmaster. Representative David Cicilline, who chairs the House’s antitrust subcommittee, tweeted that the Swift-tour issue was “a symptom of a larger problem,” calling Live Nation and Ticketmaster “an unchecked monopoly.” (He and other representatives had called for an investigation into Live Nation last year.) Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted that the merger “should never have been approved.” In his response to the ticketing issues, Maffei nearly admitted Live Nation had a monopoly, explaining on CNBC that AEG, a rival promoter that is handling Swift’s tour, still decided to sell tickets on Ticketmaster. (Five of Swift’s 52 shows, in Arizona and Texas, are being sold by SeatGeek.) “We are, in reality, the largest and most effective ticket seller in the world,” Maffei claimed. Separately, President Joe Biden recently said his administration would be targeting “junk fees” in various sectors “like processing fees for concert tickets.”

Daily reminder that Ticketmaster is a monopoly, it’s merger with LiveNation should never have been approved, and they need to be reigned in.



Break them up. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 15, 2022

Swift is just the latest subject of Ticketmaster’s ticketing issues. Earlier this year, the company was criticized over its “Platinum” pricing, in which some tickets spike dramatically in response to demand, for tours by Bruce Springsteen and Blink-182. Some artists have joined the recent criticisms against Ticketmaster, including Zach Bryan, a country singer-songwriter who’s become a popular touring act. On Twitter, Bryan recently called for “a serious change in the system,” and he has alluded to making future touring decisions around Ticketmaster. For now, Godspeed to the millions of Swifties trying their luck at general on-sale tickets tomorrow.