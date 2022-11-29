Sorry, But Tenoch Huerta Mejía Says Marvel Didn’t Touch His Bulge

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

When Tenoch Huerta Mejía first joined the MCU, we wonder if he ever thought that he would one day have to field questions about his bulge on a press tour. A truly bold, brave reporter for Rolling Stone recently asked the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star about the social media claim that his swimming trunks were CGI’d to make “everything less prominent” in the movie. One viral tweet in particular showed a side-by-side of two decidedly inconsistent photos, with one looking a little more family-friendly than the other. “The only thing that I can say is: the original was the photo in the right. Without [the bulge]!” he told Rolling Stone. “That’s original. No, I mean, I’m not going to lie to people. Every man in the world, we have fragile masculinity, but not in that issue. I will say, the right one, the real one is the photo on the right.” Some outlets have interpreted his response as a joke, suggesting that Mejía was actually confirming that the photo on the left was the original. Don’t let his truth stop you from living your truth, we suppose? We personally are inclined to take Mejía at face value, if only in the hopes that Marvel didn’t really assign some poor editor to devote their days to digital shrinkage.

GIVE NAMOR HIS PENIS BACK pic.twitter.com/t5cdrtf0HC — soup ☆ ☻ !! loves libras (real) (@belovasoup) November 15, 2022