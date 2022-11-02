Terrifier 2 Has Been Submitted for Oscars Consideration

Photo: Bloody Disgusting/YouTube

For your consideration: a clown so scary he makes you vom. Bloody Disgusting has announced it submitted Terrifier 2 for Academy Award consideration because it’s “too hilarious of an opportunity to pass up.” Whether the magazine and film distro feels like continuing the bit for the entire campaign season is anyone’s guess — Art the Clown schmoozing at the right parties, barf-bag gift sets being sent to the right voters, etc. Maybe Art can poach Brendan Fraser’s publicist. Meanwhile, Weird Al is begging the Roku Channel to submit Weird to the Oscars instead of the Emmys. Alas!

Terrifer 2 is the third film to feature Art the Clown, a spooky, mean fellow who first popped up in the horror anthology All Hallows’ Eve. As a mute character, he’s one of the Gentlemen on Buffy the Vampire Slayer–meets–Fizbo from Modern Family. “Meant to play in only a handful of theaters over the course of a single weekend, Terrifier 2 just expanded to 1,500 theaters for Halloween weekend,” Bloody Disgusting wrote, claiming it is the widest release for an unrated horror film ever.