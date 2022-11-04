Winston Duke to Play Ryan Gosling’s Bestie in The Fall Guy

Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Whipshots

M’baku is m’back with a new role. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Wakanda Forever star Winston Duke has joined Ryan Gosling in Universal’s movie adaptation of stuntman show The Fall Guy. Directed by Bullet Train’s David Leitch, the film is based on the TV series of the same name, though the premise has been changed slightly. Lee Majors starred in the original 1980s show as a stuntman who moonlights as a bounty hunter, but that side hustle has been removed from Drew Pearce’s new script. Instead, Gosling will reportedly play a “past-his-prime” stuntman who finds himself on a movie set doubling for a star who once fired him — and who has now vanished. Aaron Taylor-Johnson is set to play the missing movie star, and Everything Everywhere All At Once’s Stephanie Hsu will take a break from the multiverse and play the celeb’s assistant. Duke is playing Gosling’s best friend, while Emily Blunt is also on board as the stuntman’s makeup artist ex. Production for the action film reportedly began in Australia in early November. According to Collider, The Fall Guy is currently expected to fall into theaters on March 1, 2024.