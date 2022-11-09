The Great American Baking Show Is Having a Star-Studded Holiday

Finally, America gets what it deserves: vindication for GBBO’s Mexican week. The Roku Channel is presenting The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday. For Brits, Celebrity Bake Off has been a beloved and dumber companion to The Great British Bake Off, the vapid Kitty Bennet to Bake Off’s Lizzie. When the cast of Derry Girls competed in 2020? Pure chaos. Ellie Kemper and Zach Cherry host as Joel Kim Booster, Chloe Fineman, D’Arcy Carden, Liza Koshy, Nat Faxon, and Murderville breakout star Marshawn Lynch compete to embarrass themselves the least in front of Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith. Nothing will ever be worse (and/or better) than James Acaster’s “Started making it. Had a breakdown. Bon Appétit!” The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holidays streams December 2.

