The First Season of The Last of Us Will Air on January 15

On September 26, HBO Max celebrated The Last of Us Day — first commemorated by The Last of Us game developer Naughty Dog to honor the game’s fictional virus outbreak — by dropping the first teaser for the upcoming TV adaptation. Following delivery specialist Joel (Pedro Pascal) and teenager Ellie (Bella Ramsey), who is the key to defeating the zombie-causing virus, the camera pans through dilapidated homes and sewers as the two fight to survive. Meadows are strewn with carcasses, cities burn, and Euphoria’s Storm Reid appears on a merry-go-round as Riley, adding some humanity to the spectacle of the undead. The adaptation of the popular video game will come to life on January 15. The cast includes Parks and Recreation’s Nick Offerman as well as Lamar Johnson, Keivonn Woodard, Anna Torv, Merle Dandridge, Nico Parker, Gabriel Luna, Jeffrey Pierce, and Murray Bartlett. Created by Craig Mazin, the Naughty Dog–produced series will air ten episodes.

