The Neighbourhood Drummer Brandon Fried Fired After Groping Accusation

Brandon Fried, formerly of the Neighbourhood. Photo: Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

You’d think the Neighbourhood would be minding their business and counting streams as their hit 2013 song, “Sweater Weather,” rises on Spotify charts, as it does every fall. Instead, they have cut their drummer, Brandon Fried, after allegations of groping from María Zardoya, the lead singer of the band the Marias. On November 13, she accused Fried of misconduct in a statement posted on her Instagram Story. “I was at a bar last night, and i was groped under the table by brandon fried, the drummer of the neighbourhood,” Zardoya wrote. “It was one of the most uncomfortable things i’ve ever experienced. i felt an invasion of my space, privacy and body.” She urged Fried’s band to reconsider their relationship with the drummer, tagging the band’s Instagram account and saying, “ya’ll need a new drummer, this guy is a complete creep.”

Shortly after the “Cariño” singer posted her account, the band shared on Twitter that Fried had indeed been ousted. “We are grateful to Maria for coming forward. We have zero tolerance for any kind of inappropriate behavior towards women,” the Neighborhood wrote. “As a result of Brandon’s actions, he will no longer be a member of The Neighbourhood.” The incident comes during a time when pop juggernaut Billie Eilish’s public relationship with the band’s lead singer, Jesse Rutherford, has drawn criticism for the age gap between the two.

Fried said he was sorry for the incident after his public firing and blamed his actions on substance-use disorder. “I am so terribly sorry to Maria,” he wrote in an Instagram Story. “My actions were inexcusable and intolerable. They are not reflective of who I am as a person, but clearly a reflection of who I become while under the influence.” He then took it upon himself to apologize to all women survivors who had “been victims of any behavior that has left them feeling uncomfortable or violated” before telling the band and his fans he’s sorry for “letting them down.” It’s not a beautiful day in the neighborhood.