Photo: Mary Evans/WALT DISNEY PICTURES/Ronald Grant/Everett Collection

After a very long royal engagement, the San Franciscan princess may be returning to the big screen. According to The Hollywood Reporter, there is a third Princess Diaries movie in development, 18 years after the sequel came out in 2004. It will reportedly be written by Quantum Leap’s Aadrita Mukerji and produced by Debra Martin Chase, who worked on the first two films. No word yet on if the now queen herself, Anne Hathaway, will reprise her role as Mia Thermopolis. However, she has expressed support for another installment in the past, but only if it was the “perfect” script. There have been rumors for years of a possible revival of the franchise but none have had a writer or director attached. The late Garry Marshall directed the first two films and expressed interest in making another movie but nothing ever advanced as far now. This new film would allegedly be a continuation and not a reboot. But the real regal announcement will be whenever Mia’s best friend Lilly’s show Shut Up and Listen gets revived on public access.