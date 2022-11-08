The Whale Trailer Is Like the Crying Olympics

A24 has released the trailer for one of its upcoming ponies in the awards-season race. The Whale, directed by Darren Aronofsky and adapted from a play written by Samuel D. Hunter, stars Brendan Fraser as a housebound English teacher trying to make amends with his daughter (Sadie Sink) as he attempts to slowly kill himself. The trailer is brief, giving glimpses of the apartment to which Fraser’s character is confined as well as what appear to be flashbacks to the beach. The expanse of the ocean and sky makes the gloomy apartment seem even more claustrophobic. And then, in the most Oscar-y Oscar bait (whale bait?) ever, the trailer cuts to Hong Chau, tears streaming down her face, as Fraser asks, “Do you ever get the feeling people are incapable of not caring?” Then we cut to a teary-eyed Fraser: “People are amazing.” The Whale comes out in theaters and FYC campaigns this December.

