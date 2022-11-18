Start Making Your Reservations for The White Lotus Season 3

The Lizzie McGuire Movie. Photo: Fabio Lovino/HBO

It doesn’t come as much of a surprise that HBO has renewed The White Lotus for season three. It’s a buzzy hit and a critical success, and there’s no dragon budget required. Creator Mike White’s “courage to explore the uncharted waters of the human psyche, paired with his signature irreverent humor and buoyant directing style, have us all dreaming of more vacation days at the resort we’ve come to adore,” programming executive Francesca Orsi stated. Season three will follow the established formula and take place in a new resort destination with a new cast, after the second season introduced the White Lotus: Sicily. “I feel so lucky to get this opportunity again and am excited to reunite with my amazingly talented collaborators on The White Lotus,” White said. While we’re sure White already has some ideas about what he wants to do, Vulture has come up with some suggestions for future luxury-resort destinations. Just think about it.

- White Lotus Cruise Lines

- White Lotus Ski Lodge

- White Lotus: Forks, Washington

- White Lotus: Bethany Beach

- White Lotus: Universal Studios

- White Lotus: Jersey Shore

- White Lotus: Myrtle Ave. Burger King

- White Lotus: Scranton

- White Lotus: Vancouver (for the tax credits)

- White Lotus: Dubai (Real Housewives crossover)

- White Lotus: Luxury Train

- White Lotus: Great Wolf Lodge