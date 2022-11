Season two of The White Lotus is putting several relationships to the test, and here, we are putting even more pressure on the cast. Meghann Fahy came by Vulture Festival for a special advance screening and conversation about playing bubbly finance wife Daphne. We got her to stop by our video studio and tried to get her to teach our host, Jay Jurden, any Italian at all. But she’s not Duolingo, okay?!

Related