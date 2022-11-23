Society has never been more stratified into the haves and the have-nots: people who have had the privilege of seeing Marla Mindelle in her loony Céline Dion jukebox musical Titanique and those who have not. Last night’s episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers aimed to close that gap with a live performance by the cast of the Off Broadway sensation, complete with quick-hit character introductions (Look! It’s Frankie Grande playing historical Titanic captain Victor Garber!) and selections from “Taking Chances” and “My Heart Will Go On.” Matt Rogers, on Late Night to promote his Showtime holiday special, Matt Rogers: Have You Heard of Christmas?, steps in as the character who starts the show off: a Titanic museum tour guide whose tour gets taken over by a 150-year-old Céline Dion (Mindelle) who did not just write the music for Titanic but was on the ship itself and watched the Jack and Rose action go down. Mindelle has a gift for pulling faces and making very funny eye contact with just about everyone in the audience, and she re-creates that live-theater magic flashing her eyes directly into the camera as she takes the stage with her ensemble. Enjoy it, girlfriend!

