Todd and Julie Chrisley Sentenced to Federal Prison Over Tax Evasion

Photo: Kevin Mazur/ACMA2017/Getty Images for ACM

Todd and Julie Chrisley of the reality series Chrisley Knows Best has been sentenced to federal prison months after they were found guilty of tax evasion, WSV-TV Atlanta reports. Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison with 16 months of probation, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced to 7 years in prison with 16 months of probation. The two were found guilty of criminal bank fraud, specifically more than $30 million of fraudulent loans to fund their lifestyle, and tax evasion back in June after failing to file their taxes or submit payments for four years. The two also used their production company to hide income from the IRS. However, they were not the only ones in the Chisley company being sentenced today. Their accountant Peter Tarantino was sentenced on Monday to 3 years in prison for filing two false corporate tax returns on behalf of the Chrisley’s company.

As for the state of their reality shows, several episodes have already been filmed for the tenth season of Chrisley Knows Best. They were filmed right before the trial began and are expected to air sometime next year on USA Network, according to Variety. As for their spin-off series, Todd’s upcoming speed dating show, Love Limo, will not be moving forward, per Deadline. Their most recent Chrisley Confessions podcast episode aired on November 17, with no word yet on the future of the show.