Every Chrisley Project That Could Be Scrapped After Prison Sentencing

Julie and Todd Chrisley. Photo: Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville

The Chrisley reality-show empire has fallen. After Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced Monday to a combined 19 years in prison for tax evasion, NBCUniversal just might pull the plug on Chrisley Knows Best, its spinoff Growing Up Chrisley, and the dating show Love Limo, according to a Deadline report. There is no official word from NBC regarding the fate of the shows. Todd Chrisley was found guilty of conspiring to defraud community banks out of more than $30 million of fraudulent loans in order to fund their lavish lifestyle along with multiple tax crimes, including conspiring to defraud the IRS and tax evasion, and was sentenced to 12 years in prison with 16 months of probation. Julie Chrisley was found guilty of wire fraud and obstruction of justice, and she was sentenced to seven years in prison with 16 months of probation. Their conviction was handed down in June after being indicted by a grand jury back in 2019.

Although the Chrisleys forged ahead with their reality shows and podcasts while awaiting trial, the sentencing could very well be the beginning of the end. NBCUniversal hasn’t axed the reality shows … yet. As for the slate of podcasts, their fate more or less remains unclear. Here’s the status of the family’s projects following the sentencing.

Chrisley Knows Best

The reality show the empire was built on was renewed for a tenth season one month before the June convictions. Although the show could head to cancellation per a Deadline report, USA Network plans to air a handful of episodes from the season next year that were shot prior to the trial.

Growing Up Chrisley

Todd and Julie’s children did not escape the sentencing unscathed. Growing Up Chrisley, which stars siblings Chase and Savannah, may also be canceled after moving from USA Network to E! in its fourth season.

Love Limo

A dating show hosted by Todd Chrisley was in development at E!, putting the dating lives of single people in his hands. It has reportedly been scrapped since the sentencing.

Chrisley Confessions

Chrisley Confessions will continue to air new episodes, a rep confirmed Vulture on November 22. The Chrisleys first broke their silence on the charges in an episode of the PodcastOne-produced show, saying that the legal battle led to tough times. “It’s a very sad, heartbreaking time for our family right now,” Todd said in June. “We still hold steadfast to our faith, and we trust God will do what he does best, because God is a miracle worker and that’s what we are holding out for.”

“We are alive and kicking,” Julie added.

Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley

Savannah Chrisley’s podcast, also produced by PodcastOne, is still up and running. November 21’s episode, recorded before the fate of her parents was announced, titled “By the Time You Hear This,” addresses her parents’ conviction and upcoming sentencing in an emotional solo episode.

The Southern Tea

Lindsie Chrisley, Todd’s oldest daughter with ex-wife Teresa Terry, hosts a podcast called The Southern Tea, where she “swears to spill the tea, the whole tea, and nothing but the tea,” per the PodcastOne show’s description. It doesn’t appear to be impacted by the sentencing.

This post has been updated with additional reporting and information.