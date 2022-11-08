Too Hot to Handle Faked Out Ten New Singles With Mario Lopez’s Help

Avid Too Hot to Handle viewers everywhere are wondering, How do producers keep tricking the horniest people on the planet into going on one of Netflix’s most popular (by their standards) reality shows? For the upcoming fourth season, they had a bit of help. This batch of singles thought they were going on a show called Wild Love hosted by none other than Mario Lopez.

The trailer for the new Too Hot to Handle starts as a Wild Love promo showing contestants coming off of planes and into SUVs with a Wild Love logo, as Lopez narrates, “This is Wild Love, the dating show that harnesses the power of adrenaline to help you fall in love harder and more intensely than ever.” But you’re still watching the right show. Because narrator Desiree Burch cuts in to assure us that yes, she and Lana are back to tease some singles for a fourth time. She calls Wild Love the team’s “biggest fake show yet” before we hear Lana’s familiar ding and the even-more-familiar screams of hotties who just got got. See how they handle the reveal when Too Hot to Handle hits Netflix on December 7.