Say Thanks With Trevor Noah’s Third Netflix Stand-up Special

Trevor Noah Photo: Matt Wilson/Netflix

Trevor Noah is wasting no time kicking off the next chapter of his career. The comedian, who announced recently that he’s ending his tenure as host of The Daily Show on December 8 to the shock of many — most notably correspondent Roy Wood Jr. — has a new stand-up special called I Wish You Would arriving on Netflix November 22, according to the streamer. Funny enough, the special’s trailer sees Noah in full Daily Show mode, performing a series of impressions of U.S. presidents: Kennedy, Clinton, Bush, Obama, Biden, and Trump. “In the United States of America, if you want to win an election, all you need to have is a strange voice,” he jokes.

Shot at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto earlier in October, the special is Noah’s third for Netflix (following 2018’s Son of Patricia and 2017’s Afraid of the Dark) and 11th overall. In addition to this carousel of impressions, the special will feature Noah tackling “learning to speak German, modern communication, and his love for curry,” according to the Netflix press release.

Noah cited more freedom to perform stand-up all over the world as one of the reasons he’s leaving The Daily Show in a recent interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Fans of his work on his Comedy Central late-night show will likely be watching this new special with arms folded to determine whether this is a worthwhile trade-off.

