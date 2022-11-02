Tuca & Bertie Has Been Canceled (Again)

Photo: Adult Swim/YouTube

The longish second life of Tuca & Bertie has come to a close. Netflix canceled the show after one season, then Adult Swim picked it up for more high jinks. But it looks like the sun is setting on this iteration as well: Show creator Lisa Hanawalt has announced its second cancellation via social media. “Working with Adult Swim was very creatively fulfilling,” she wrote, “our execs were all smart and thoughtful, and I’m grateful that we got the space to make all these wild and heartfelt episodes about things that matter to me very much.” Hanawalt says she has a “beautiful and weird” ending in mind for the show, and she hopes a third life for it will see that ending come to fruition.

Hanawalt also shouted out the writers and animators who worked on the show and were unionized during its run. “Please watch the end credits and take note of all of these names in the cast and crew,” she wrote. “I’m also very glad we were able to be covered by both the Animation Guild and the Writers Guild of America. I hope show creators who have the leverage to fight for unionizing their productions will continue to do so.” RIP and solidarity forever.

