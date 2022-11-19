All The Companies Suspending Their Tweets

Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Twitter has suffered an almost premature death. After hundreds of key employees resigned on November 17, rumors began circulating that Twitter was in its final moments. As users began to mourn the loss of the site and tweeted out their final jokes, with some reigniting old feuds, the lack of support due to the loss of hundreds of employees behind the scenes worried users of their safety and privacy on the platform. As the future of Twitter continues to be a blur, various companies have announced some form of departure from the bird app. Playbill announced on November 11 that they would “no longer” be active on Twitter due to the growing number of fake accounts on the site, especially with the paid verification through Twitter Blue. More recently, CBS News stated that with the “uncertainty” of Twitter on November 18, they will be pausing their tweets. While it is unknown how much longer users have left on the platform, here are some of the companies that have made an early exit.

CBS News

In light of the uncertainty around Twitter and out of an abundance of caution, CBS News Bay Area is pausing its activity on the social media site as we continue to monitor the platform. — KPIX 5 (@KPIXtv) November 19, 2022

Playbill

Balenciaga

The fashion brand confirmed to Vogue on November 14 that they have deleted their account. They have not publicly stated their decision to leave but one can assume it is related to the chaos in the site from the past month.