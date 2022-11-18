Twitter Is Living for These Dying Twitter Memes

The bird app is still flapping … for now. Photo-Illustration: Stanislav Kogiku/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

As of publication time, the bird app is not dead yet, but that hasn’t stopped people from mourning all night. According to multiple reports, hundreds of key Twitter employees quit on November 17 in response to Elon Musk’s ultimatum to either leave or commit to working long, intense hours. This exodus comes after previous rounds of layoffs at the company, and an unnamed source told Reuters that the public version of the app was at risk of breaking on Thursday evening. Up until the news broke, the internet had been preoccupied with coming after Ticketmaster for its handling of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. But as #RIPTwitter, #GoodByeTwiter, and #TwitterDown started to trend, Twitter quickly began panicking about the possible end of a different kind of era. Now, the reactions could very well be premature; after all, Jimmy Fallon remains very alive despite his death trending on Twitter earlier this week. But users couldn’t resist posting memes and jokes about the situation just in case this was really the end. Who could resist one last chance to go viral for being funny? Below, here are some of the best ways people coped with the idea that Twitter might finally stop flapping its wings.

It’s been a pleasure tweeting with y’all for the past 13 years. #RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/XsLuMNi59A — toby is the scranton strangler (@OhHELLNawl) November 18, 2022

this is like the titanic going down but instead of a string quartet we have the violent clashing of a thousand kpop fancams — Daniel Howell (@danielhowell) November 18, 2022

Our hearts will go on.

JUST IN CASE this site goes down, my name is Walter Hartwell White. I live at 308 Negra Arroya Lane, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87104. To all law enforcement entities, this is not an admission of guilt. I am speaking to my family now. #RIPTwitter #GoodByeTwitter pic.twitter.com/HuJOswzZSL — roccodaboi (@roccodaboi) November 18, 2022

You gotta let people know where to find you.

Ava would be this upset about #RIPTwitter.

Only one man can get those Twitter employees back pic.twitter.com/6TXqRq8CKE — Eric Haywood (@EricHaywood) November 18, 2022

Time to get the knee pads out, king.

Tumblr later said it crashed because of how many new users signed up.

Me and the homies trying to figure out how Pinterest work pic.twitter.com/Gtgmw0DvEy — Kofie (@Kofie) November 18, 2022

Doesn’t seem like Pinterest crashed, though.

Well, if this is it, see you guys over here. #RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/vP6YY9GVmg — Tyler Roney (@TylerJRoney) November 18, 2022

Remember PictoChat?

We’re finally going to see a Musk product in self-driving mode. — Justin Wolfers (@JustinWolfers) November 18, 2022

Because that went so well for Tesla.

Look, they just wanted the people to know that Motomami won.

damn twitter is feeling like this rn #RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/OL0rac0GlN — nat :) (@nataliecherwaty) November 18, 2022

History doesn’t repeat itself, but it often rhymes.

It’s certainly been … a run.

Me looking back at my three followers one last time since Twitter about to shut down #RIPTwitter #TwitterDown

pic.twitter.com/1MITBwhlZB — JC (@JuanCafecito) November 18, 2022

What else is there to say?