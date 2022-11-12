The Highlights of Vulture Festival 2022

Photo: Getty Images for Vulture/Getty Images for Vulture

The changing of the leaves can only mean one thing — it’s time for Vulture Festival to touchdown in Los Angeles once again. This year, Vulture’s two-day residency at the Hollywood Roosevelt includes panels featuring Jamie Lee Curtis, Lee Pace, Sheryl Lee Ralph, as well as two reunions (Super Troopers and Happy Endings), and two buzzy exclusive screenings of White Lotus season two and Paramount+’s Tulsa King.

Ahead, check out all the highlights from this year’s sunny festival.

Saturday

➽Jamie Lee Curtis kicked off the festival by revealing she invented Instagram. No, really! She isn’t a liar and she promises that she beat Instagram to the punch when she launched her Blogspot called “iphoneys” where photographers could share their own snaps using their iPhone camera. A woman of many, many talents.

➽Curtis also celebrated her “Beatles birthday” (turning 64) with a surprise cake and birthday serenade from the crowd.

➽Super Troopers stars Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter, and Erik Stolhanske hit the Parking Lot stage to reunite and talk about the cult classic. The crew also reflected on all the people Heffernan hated at one point in time, notably Super Troopers co-stars Lemme and comedian Jim Gaffigan. They’re cool now.

➽During a live taping of Vulture’s podcast Into It, Sam Sanders reintroduced Sheryl Lee Ralph’s other career: her career as a musician, and notably her ageless “In the Evening.” She is, actually, very big in Australia, she said.