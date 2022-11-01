Joe Locke Will Exchange Hearts for Vision in WandaVision Spin-Off

Photo: David M. Benett Hundred Hotel & GQ Style/Dave Benett/Getty Images for One

It may now be November, but the witchy news continues to reign on (sorry to any Thanksgiving fans.) After debuting in Netflix’s Heartstopper in April, Joe Locke will allegedly be stepping into the Marvel universe. Kathryn Hahn and Emma Caulfield won’t be rattling around in a big house alone in the WandaVision spin-off series Agatha: Coven of Chaos; Locke will be joining them in an unnamed role, according to Variety. Hahn and Caulfield are confirmed to reprise their roles as witchy Anges/Agatha Harkness, and Dottie. The dark comedy spin-off was first announced this time last year during Disney+ Day and returned WandaVision’s Jac Schaeffer as the head writer of the series. There is no official release date yet; however, it will reportedly be out sometime next year. No word yet on if Locke will play a British role, but if he wants to find a way to do both an American and British accent, we’re sure Agatha will know how to respond.