Jenna Ortega Studied ’80s Goth-Club Dancing to Prepare for Wednesday

Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Scream queen Jenna Ortega had a lot to prepare for in order to channel Netflix’s version of the creepy, kooky Wednesday Addams. She needed to learn some German, cello, and fencing — all for eight episodes of television. But one extra task she volunteered to take on was as dance choreographer. She worked with creator and director Tim Burton on choosing the Cramps song “Goo Goo Muck” for the number. A few days before filming, Ortega created the dance moves Wednesday would take on for the school-dance scene in the show.

“I just pulled inspiration from videos of goth kids dancing in clubs in the ’80s,” Ortega told us at Wednesday’s Wednesday premiere in Hollywood. “Lene Lovich music videos, Siouxsie and the Banshees performances, and Fosse.” It was her first time choreographing. “I feel like I gained a new level of respect for that line of work,” she said.