Weird: The Al Yankovic Story Weird Als the Musical Biopic

Yer a wizard, Yankovic. Daniel Radcliffe has magically transformed into beloved musical parodist “Weird Al” Yankovic in the trailer and official poster for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. “You will never find true happiness until you can truly accept who you are,” Radcliffe says in the parody of musical biopics. The preview of the upcoming Roku original sees the former Harry Potter star sporting a mustache and curly hair while wearing Yankovic’s signature aviator frames and colorful shirts. We also get a glimpse of a shirtless Radcliffe onstage, chugging and spitting a drink into the air as the crowd cheers. And yes, he does don the blue scrubs for that “Like a Surgeon” Madonna parody we’ve been waiting for.

Weird: The Al Yankovic story will premiere on the Roku Channel on November 4, and the poster would like to remind you that it is, in fact, free. It shows an image of Radcliffe as Al facing the Hollywood sign, his hair awash in sunlight, turning him into the angel of polka that he is. With the rhinestones on his jacket and his little tushy facing us, it’s like the Elvis movie we deserved. But even if you don’t have Roku device, you can watch Radcliffe in action by creating a free account on the Roku Channel website on your browser or on any device where you can download the Roku Channel app.

Produced by Funny or Die and Tango, Roku’s biopic bills itself as the “untold true story” of Yankovic’s rise to fame, from his early hit songs to his “torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle.” According to Variety, the production is more of a scripted mockumentary that pokes fun at tropes in “self-important” biopics. There is even an Oprah Winfrey interview, with the famed TV host played by Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson.﻿

But you know what else the movie is? A convenient little shortcut for Evan Rachel Wood. While Julia Garner, Sydney Sweeney, and Barbie Ferreira reportedly duked it out to play Madonna in the pop star’s biopic, Wood found a way to cut the line … kind of. As Rolling Stone first reported in March, she is playing Madonna in Roku’s film. A first-look photo showed Wood in her best Desperately Seeking Susan jush wearing an expression that says, “Who’s got two thumbs sticking out of fingerless gloves? Evan Rachel effing Wood, that’s who.” Suck it, Euphoria cast. Of course, a Weird Al biopic can’t be confined to just a few buzzy roles. There’s a whole slew of cameos peppered in throughout the movie: Will Forte, Conan O’Brien, Jack Black, Nina West, Patton Oswalt, Lin Manuel Miranda, and Weird Al himself as Tony Scotti, the president of real-life Scotti Brothers Records. So weird it just works.

