HBO Shuts Down Westworld After 4 Seasons

Tessa Thompson and Aaron Paul in one of the more convoluted seasons of Westworld. Photo: John Johnson/HBO

The reign of David Zaslav, the president and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, a.k.a. HBO’s business daddy, has taken multiple series to the chopping block in the name of cost-cutting. And now it’s Westworld’s turn. HBO canceled the series, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The sci-fi drama created by Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan will not return after its recent fourth season starring Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Tessa Thompson, and Jeffrey Wright. The series earned critical acclaim for its first and second seasons, though viewership declined during its later runs. Pour one out to Westworld fans and theorists, who will likely never see how their beloved show was supposed to end. “Over the past four seasons, Lisa and Jonah have taken viewers on a mind-bending odyssey, raising the bar at every step,” HBO said in a statement. “We are tremendously grateful to them, along with their immensely talented cast, producers and crew, and all of our partners at Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television. It’s been a thrill to join them on this journey.” In an interview with Vulture after the season-four finale, Joy had said she was “praying to the gods of HBO for a season five.” HBO fumbling the bag — or at least the trust of fans — yet again.