The 6 Best Movies and TV Shows to Watch This Weekend

When a splashy new Marvel movie releases in theaters, it tends to suck up all the oxygen of the week. But while Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is worth a watch, there’s still enough space for some more touching movies and television. Great shows like The Crown and Mythic Quest return to their respective streaming services, while A24’s incredibly moving film Aftersun expands into more theaters this weekend. Here are the rest of our picks for this weekend’s watch list.

Aftersun

Tender and melancholic, Aftersun is the beautiful directorial debut from Charlotte Wells. The film centers on a young girl named Sophie (Frankie Corio) on vacation with her struggling father (played affectingly by Paul Mescal), though the story vacillates between memory and old home footage as an older Sophie (Celia Rowlson Hall) is recollecting her thoughts on her dad. Wells’s sweet little movie may not be as attention-grabbing as other A24 outings this past year, but it packs an emotional punch.

Available in theaters

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

A few years after the death of Chadwick Boseman, it’s time to head back to Wakanda, where Shuri, Nakia, Queen Ramonda, Okoye, and the rest of the fictitious country are mourning the loss of their leader, T’Challa. Ryan Coogler has a difficult task here: to toe the line between a heartfelt memoriam and an action-packed Marvel movie. We trust that he can pull it off.

Available in theaters

Fire of Love

After a short theatrical run earlier this year, Fire of Love is hitting Disney+. A lauded entry at the 2022’s Sundance Film Festival, the documentary exquisitely crafts the story, footage, and work of scientists Maurice and Katia Krafft, who died due to what they spent their lives studying: volcanoes. More than just a tragic tale, it’s also a love story worth witnessing

Available to stream on Disney+

The Crown season five

It’s Elizabeth Debicki’s turn! Taking over as Princess Diana from Emma Corrin, Debicki joins season five of The Crown, along with Dominic West as Prince Charles, as the series tackle the pair’s troubled, at times scandalous marriage. The series all but dives into the sensationalism of the Charles and Diana saga, but don’t worry — Imelda Staunton’s Queen Elizabeth II and Jonathan Pryce’s Prince Philip bring plenty of their own intrigue as well.

Available to stream on Netflix

The English

Amazon shifts its focus from Middle-earth to the Wild West. Set in 1800s America, The English follows Emily Blunt’s Lady Cornelia Locke, a noblewoman hell-bent on revenge after the death of her son. Joining Blunt is Chaske Spencer as Eli Whipp, a former Pawnee scout and Locke’s new partner in crime, in this brutal new series from Prime Video.

Available to stream on Prime Video

Mythic Quest season three

Mythic Quest: still good! And thankfully Apple TV+ is debuting the first three episodes of its third season this weekend. The workplace comedy is full of changes this year, as Ian and Poppy (Rob McElhenney and Charlotte Nicdao) leave Mythic Quest for GrimPop Studios to try building their own new game.

Available to stream on Apple TV+

