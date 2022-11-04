The 5 Best Movies to Watch This Weekend

Armageddon Time, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Focus Features and Aaron Epstein/Roku

Let’s hear it for the movies. The girlies were struggling for a bit this summer but are now back in full force. So much so that this week is dedicated solely to them (though you’d better be catching up on Andor). Here are our picks!

Jeremy Strong and Anne Hathaway reunite, this time playing husband and wife, in Armageddon Time. Directed by James Gray, the film is a coming-of-age story loosely based on the director’s life and examines the racial divides between a privileged young Jewish boy (Banks Repeta) and his working-class Black friend (Jaylin Webb). Rounding out the main cast are Anthony Hopkins, Jessica Chastain, and Tovah Feldshuh.

Causeway

When Jennifer Lawrence first came on the scene, it was in riveting little indies, and Causeway sees her return to her roots. Lawrence plays Lynsey, a woman relieved from the military after a traumatic brain injury. As she returns to her home in New Orleans, she’s confronted with the life she thought she’d left behind. Acting opposite Lawrence is Brian Tyree Henry as James, who is suffering from a different form of loss. Causeway may not make a huge splash, but it’s a good reminder of Lawrence’s incredible strengths as an actor.

Enola Holmes 2

I must admit that I found the first Enola Holmes charming. Maybe it was because, in the throes of the pandemic, I saw anything lighthearted as a necessary distraction. In the Netflix sequel, Millie Bobby Brown’s eponymous character takes on her first case with the help of her too-hot brother Sherlock (Henry Cavill). Will Enola Holmes 2 play out as well as the original — especially as fourth-wall-breaking heroines run rampant? We’ll see.

My Policeman

After a short run in theaters, My Policeman is hitting Prime Video this week. Harry Styles’s second big role of the year is that of a closeted cop who marries a semi-unsuspecting woman (Emma Corrin) while maintaining a love affair with a museum curator (David Dawson). While the young cast is the buzziest part of My Policeman, it’s their characters’ older counterparts (Linus Roache, Gina McKee, and Rupert Everett) who make this film worth watching.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

The title of this Roku Original could easily describe Daniel Radcliffe’s post–Harry Potter career — making him the perfect actor to play Weird Al himself. Billed as an “unexaggerated true story,” Weird chronicles Weird Al’s triumphant rise to fame in the pantheon of accordion-playing, parody-singing maestros. Weird is riddled with cameos from people like Evan Rachel Wood (as Madonna) and Quinta Brunson (as Oprah). We don’t want to spoil any more than that.

