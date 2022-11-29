Julianne Moore Is a 21st-Century Woman in When You Finish Saving the World

A24 said, “Actually, can I have five more of these little blonde b*tches movies about a mother’s complicated relationship with her children?” And they got it! The Jesse Eisenberg–directed film When You Finish Saving the World shouldn’t be seen in theaters with your mom unless you want at least one of you to cry. Finn Wolfhard stars as a son who loves to livestream his “classic folk rock with alternative influences,” and Julianne Moore stars as a mom who doesn’t really get what livestreaming is. The film is based on an Audible audio-drama of the same name, also written by the Fleishman Is in Trouble star. Co-stars include Alisha Boe as Lila, Jay O. Sanders as Roger Katz, Billy Bryk as Kyle, and Eleonore Hendricks as Angie. The same studio that made 20th Century Women and Lady Bird will emotionally devastate you January 20, 2023.

