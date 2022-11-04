Whose Line Is It Anyway? to Say, ‘And Scene’

Clap! Photo: Whose Line Is It Anyway?

I hear “sad comedy news!” Okay, this is the totally improvised “Sad Comedy News Hoedown.” Clap along!

When I was a young girl,

My mother said to me:

“You don’t have to go outside;

Just sit and watch TV!”

Whose Line Is It Anyway?

Was somehow always on

And that’s how I learned

Poor screen-time habits from my mom

[Piano break.]

The show had a fun format

Of short-form improv games

And ABC, they stacked the cast

With big-deal improv names:

Drew Carey, Colin Mochrie,

Wayne Brady, Ryan Stiles,

Proved it’s great to copy TV

From the British Isles

[Piano break.]

The fourth chair was a fun one

It had a lot of guests

Jeff Davis was a regular

And Proops, perhaps the best

They played games like “Scenes from a Hat”

And “Party Quirks” and “Props”

The points, they didn’t count

’Cause keeping score of stuff’s for cops

[Piano break.]

The show began in ’98

And ended in ’07

Until CW came along

And said “let’s try ag(ev)ain”

Aisha Tyler hosted

And it lasted nine more years

Inspiring college improv troupes

To bomb in front of peers

[Piano break.]

But on November 4th,

Mochrie tweeted something scary:

The final season of Whose Line?

Will film in January

Why on earth would Whose Line end

At near 400 eps?

We don’t know! We’re still on hold with

CW reps

[Jaunty piano outro.]

Hey everyone. Hope you are enjoying the current season of Whose Line. In January, we shoot our final season. Thank you all for the support over the years. — Colin Mochrie (@colinmochrie) November 4, 2022