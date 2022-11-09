Ye Reportedly Fired Someone For Suggesting He Listen to Drake

Photo: MEGA/GC Images

Rolling Stone has an in-depth report on what it was like to work at Yeezy during its dying days, and surprise! It’s not great. Ex-staffers characterize Kanye West a.k.a. Ye as a capricious boss, whose own inchoate vision and insecurity about the work sucked up everyone’s time. “If I wasn’t fresh out of school and thirsty for work, I would have never taken the [job],” a contractor who worked on the first Yeezy season told the mag. “I never understood his vision nor found it relevant; he lacked holistic vision and education in terms of apparel, design, and construction.” Others said he thrived on chaos, and needed it in order to motivate the creative process. Rolling Stone said “abrupt firings were the norm,” including one person who got sacked allegedly for suggesting Ye play Drake over the workroom speakers. In the run-up to the first season, Ye was working with designers and playing his own music as background. When someone suggested he play something else, Ye asked for suggestions from someone at random. “I thought, ‘Oh, he’s a rapper, I should probably mention some rap,’” said the staffer who was more into punk. He suggested Drake. “Big mistake — the next day I was fired.” It’s hard to believe such a working environment could exist in the very healthy and normal world of fashion.