Helen Mirren Will Travel to 1923 for Yellowstone Prequel

Smash Mouth once sang, “The years start coming and they don’t stop coming,” and so far, that seems to apply to Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone TV universe. Paramount+ has announced that Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford will join a new generation of the Dutton family in 1923, the latest “origin story” for Sheridan’s record-breaking series after 1883, a one-off prequel that starred Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as James and Margaret Dutton. Four decades later, Ford and Mirren are running the ranch as Jacob and Cara Dutton, the new family leaders. They don’t have children of their own, but they’ve got plenty of people to deal with. Per Vanity Fair, James Badge Dale will play John Dutton Sr., a middle-aged rancher who we previously met as a little boy in 1883. Marley Shelton will play his wife Emma, while Darren Mann will play their son Jack. Other new characters include Elizabeth Strafford (Michelle Randolph), a “firebrand” set to marry into the Dutton family; Zane (Brian Geraghty), a foreman who is loyal to the Duttons despite not being a blood relative; and Banner Creighton (Jerome Flynn), a Scottish shepherd who leads a rival group of ranchers. Aminah Nieves rounds out the cast as Teonna Rainwater, a young woman at a government-run boarding school.

According to a press release, 1923 will “explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.” As in the rest of the Yellowstone-verse, the characters will face both physical and moral challenges. The prequel will be produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions. After what happened with Yellowstone, we’re glad that it seems like it’ll be pretty easy to watch the upcoming show. According to Vanity Fair, 1923 will start streaming on Paramount+ on December 18. Until then, we’ll look forward to hearing Mirren and Ford’s best western accents.

