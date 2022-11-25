You Enrolls in Early Admissions for Season 4

You’s Joe Goldberg, the sociopathic lit bro played by Penn Badgley, is back for season four of the Netflix series — and this time, he’s headed to the worst possible place for him: a college campus. In the appropriately creepy new teaser for the new season, Goldberg explains that he has abandoned his old identities (bookstore manager, shop clerk, husband) for something more refined. “Gone are the days of unrequited love and longing,” Goldberg tells us while leering at Charlotte Ritchie’s Kate. “This time around, I’m focusing on academia and instruction while keeping my typical extracurricular activities strictly professional.” The teaser reveals that, along with Badgley and Ritchie, season four will star Lukas Gage, Tilly Keeper, Amy Leigh Hickman, and Ed Speleers. Tati Gabrielle will also reprise her role as Marienne. You season four will now premiere on Netflix a day earlier on February 9.

