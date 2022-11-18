Man Charged for Planning Young Dolph Killing, One Year Later

Young Dolph, legal name Adolph Thornton Jr. Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Another man has been charged in the killing of Memphis rapper Young Dolph — one year to the day after his death. Hernandez Govan pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other charges on November 17 in Memphis court, Billboard reported. Shelby County district attorney Steve Mulroy claimed in a newsletter that Govan “solicited the murder and put it in motion,” although prosecutors have yet to publicly detail a motive. Govan is now the third person alleged to have been involved in the murder after prosecutors previously charged Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith Jr. with carrying out the shooting. Both have also pleaded not guilty. Govan’s next hearing is scheduled for December 16, while Johnson and Smith have a hearing on January 20.

The news comes amid commemorations of the death of Dolph, born Adolph Thornton Jr. A new posthumous single, “Get Away,” was released on November 17. That follows the song “Hall of Fame,” released on what would’ve been his 37th birthday in July.