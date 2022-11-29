Zachary Knighton Finally Got the Happy Ending That Happy Endings Didn’t

Beloved comedy Happy Endings didn’t quite get the happiest of endings, being canceled after just three seasons on ABC. This left star Zachary Knighton more than a little cynical when his new series, Magnum P.I., ended up on the chopping block two seasons in at CBS. Luckily, that show was actually saved, probably restoring his faith in the Hollywood system completely. He was joined in our video studio at Vulture Festival by Happy Endings co-stars Adam Pally, Casey Wilson, and Elisha Cuthbert to reflect on this and all other manner of happy endings cast members have enjoyed over the years. But not in the way you’re thinking — get your head out of the gutter!

