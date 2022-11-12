Grogu Becomes Studio Ghibli-fied in a New Short

Photo: Disney+

Baby Yoda finally has a moment to breathe and not worry about hiding from the Galactic Empire. In a new hand-drawn short from Studio Ghibli and Lucasfilm to celebrate three years of The Mandalorian, Grogu meets some playful dust bunnies (also known as soot spirits.) Directed by Katsuya Kondo and accompanied by music from Ludwig Göransson, the Child floats on in only to be followed by someone less frightening than bounty hunters. This is the first collaboration between Lucasfilm and Studio Ghibli, however, Studio Ghibli has distributed the American English version of their films such as Ponyo and Kiki’s Delivery Service through Disney. The short is streaming now on Disney+, at least until the Mandalorain comes to grab Grogu for their next escape.

Zen - Grogu and Dust Bunnies, an Original short, is now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/QrG8OPmpBF — Star Wars | Andor & Tales of the Jedi On Disney+ (@starwars) November 12, 2022