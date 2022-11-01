Julia Fox Tells Ziwe Men Shouldn’t ‘Be Allowed to Have Penises’

Ziwe is back and she’s ready to go to Diversity War. The second season of the comedian’s self-titled variety show, Ziwe, has returned with a vengeance (and a new trailer). Back on Showtime, all six episodes stream on November 18 and air on Sunday, November 20, at 11 p.m., filling the House of the Dragon–shaped hole in your schedule. Iconic guests include Drew Barrymore, Michael Che, Amber Riley, Blake Griffin, Joel Kim Booster, Bob the Drag Queen, DeRay Mckesson, and Wayne Brady plus the most important guest of all: Julia Fox, walking Halloween costume. Fox gets some great airtime in the trailer, saying, in order of increasing entertainment value, “Uncuh Jams,” following up the claim that being Italianx doesn’t count as being a person of color with “Although …,” and answering the question of whether men should be allowed to have opinions. “They shouldn’t even be allowed to have penises,” she retorts.

Also featured in the sketch portions of the upcoming episodes are Marie Faustin, Benito Skinner, Chloe Cherry, Aparna Nancherla, River L. Ramirez, AnnaSophia Robb, John Reynolds, Larry Owens, Amy Sedaris, Laura Benanti, Scott Adsit, Jackie Hoffman, Josh Sharpe, Michelle Davis, Ike Ufomadu, Sam Taggart, and Ronald Metellus. Sedaris and Ziwe together? Start asking your friends if they have a Showtime password.