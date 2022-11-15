Zoë Kravitz Is the John Cassavetes in the Relationship

Zoë Kravitz. Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

In the grand tradition of film directors hooking up with their cast members, Zoë Kravitz is dating Channing Tatum. The couple met on the set of Kravitz’s upcoming movie Pussy Island, a tale about a cocktail waitress (Naomi Ackie) who sets her eyes on a too-good-to-be-true tech mogul (Tatum) and gets flown out to his private island for an intimate event. (Oh, and, you guessed it, something is off.) Anyway, Kravitz and Tatum hit it off on the job, with the Magic Mike’s Last Dance star doing the little chivalrous things you do for a girl like Kravitz. “Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever — he really was my protector and it was really wonderful and sweet,” she told GQ for its Man of the Year cover. “I think if you can do something like that together, it’s a good test. And we came out even stronger.” Their relationship went public last year when a pap spotted a large Tatum riding a tiny BMX bike around the East Village with Kravitz on his back. Well, the High Fidelity actor wasn’t dressed properly for the weather, so Tatum offered to give Kravitz a ride to her writing partner’s house. “I was sweating and he was like, ‘Get on the bike, I’ll ride you over and you can relax,’” she explained. And a meme was born.

The actor-director said she and Tatum pass the time watching John Cassavetes and Gena Rowlands movies — Cassavetes being a New Hollywood–era director and Rowlands an actor who worked on ten of his films (they were also married). So, in a very technical if loaded way, that would make Kravitz the Cassavetes in the relationship. Legally, we must say that we are in no way comparing A Woman Under the Influence or Love Streams to Pussy Island.