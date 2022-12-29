2022 Was a Liminal Space

Into It with Sam Sanders Get the latest episodes Thursdays. Subscribe to the podcast here. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Phots Courtesy of Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images, Robyn Beck / AFP Stefania D’Alessandro/WireImage and Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Into It host Sam Sanders thought 2022 was mid — a liminal space. Tom Cruise brought movies back for a minute, but Sam wasn’t excited. He just didn’t care about Spotify Wrapped. Was there anything from the year that made him feel anything at all? He asked comedians Jay Jurden and Zach Zimmerman, hosts of Vulture and Union Hall’s comedy show Pretty Major, about the stories they were into and not into from the year, just to feel something. It turns out Heidi Klum dressed as a worm for Halloween twerking next to Questlove was the one thing that brought unbridled joy. Listen to the full episode here and subscribe below.