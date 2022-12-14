Eddie Murphy to Receive Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2023 Golden Globes

Photo: NAACP via Getty Images

The latest volley in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s “please let us be on television again” goodwill tour has dropped. Eddie Murphy will be receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2023 Globes. Historically chosen by the HFPA Board of Directors and named after its first recipient, the award has been given in the past to the likes of Jodie Foster, Jane Fonda, Oprah Winfrey, Robert De Niro, Audrey Hepburn, and Tom Hanks. “We’re honored to present this year’s Cecil B. DeMille Award to the iconic and highly esteemed Mr. Eddie Murphy,” said HFPA president Helen Hoehne said in a statement — which noted everything from 48 Hours to Dreamgirls as high points in Murphy’s career. “We’re thrilled to be celebrating the lasting impact on film and television that his career — in front of and behind the camera — has had through the decades.” The un-televised 2022 Globes skipped the DeMille, perhaps because it’s no fun to win an honorary award if no one is there to see you honored. Murphy will get the award on NBC Tuesday, January 10, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.